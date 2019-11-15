News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 07:07 AM

What the papers say

Newcastle are interested in signing Arsenal’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka on loan in January, The Daily Telegraph reports.

League One side Peterborough have placed a £13million asking price on English striker Ivan Toney, 23, who has been linked with Burnley and Bournemouth, according to The Sun.

Olivier Giroud has interest from Germany (John Walton/PA)

Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase for “Chelsea outcast” Olivier Giroud, the Daily Mirror reports.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head in a transfer battle over Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says The Sun.

Players to watch

Erling Braut Haaland: Manchester United are favourites in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s Norway striker, who was coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, according to Dagbladet.

Mario Mandzukic looks set for a move to Manchester United in January (Martin Ricketts/PA)

Mario Mandzukic: United hope to reach an agreement with Juventus for Croatian striker Mandzukic, 33, to train with the club next month before a January transfer, Tuttosport reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan are keen to sign the Swedish free agent, 38, in the January transfer window, but the deal requires the consent of chief executive Ivan Gazidis, Calciomercato says.

