News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 07:39 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal are ready let Granit Xhaka leave and will offer the Switzerland international to Bundesliga sides after stripping him of the captaincy, the Daily Mail reports.

The Gunners will rival West Ham in a £22m bid to sign Austria defender Martin Hinteregger, 27, from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to The Sun.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger could be moving to north London (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger could be moving to north London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barcelona are interested in signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, from Arsenal and could make a bid in January, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The 38-year-old Swedish striker is set to return to AC Milan when he leaves LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Karlan Grant: Bournemouth and Wolves are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward from Huddersfield in January, The Sun reports.

Granit XhakaZlatan Ibrahimovic

More in this Section

I will ‘dive’ again if it gets Liverpool a penalty, jokes Sadio ManeI will ‘dive’ again if it gets Liverpool a penalty, jokes Sadio Mane

Son Heung-min shines as Tottenham end away-day miserySon Heung-min shines as Tottenham end away-day misery

Manchester City hold on for draw against Atalanta with Kyle Walker in goalManchester City hold on for draw against Atalanta with Kyle Walker in goal

Galway set to appoint ex-Na Piarsaigh boss as new hurling managerGalway set to appoint ex-Na Piarsaigh boss as new hurling manager


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »