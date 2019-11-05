Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid have revived their interest in Jadon Sancho in a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of landing the England star, with Borussia Dortmund ready to sell the 19-year-old for more than £100m, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea have got Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner on their wanted list as they prepare for a potential January spending spree if their transfer ban is lifted, the Daily Express reports. The Blues’ appeal against FIFA’s two-window ban is due to come before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on November 20. Germany striker Timo Werner (left) has been linked with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham are monitoring Rosenborg and Norway defender Birger Meling, the Daily Mail reports. The left-back has just over a year remaining on his contract and other clubs across Europe are also said to be interested. Could Arsene Wenger be bound for Bayern Munich? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is among Bayern Munich’s list of candidates to replace Niko Kovac, who left the German champions at the weekend, according to The Guardian.

Social media round-up

Arsenal face losing Aubameyang and Lacazettehttps://t.co/0rWgW4JfR1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 5, 2019

Man Utd and Tottenham 'hold transfer talks' with Andre Onana's agenthttps://t.co/VmGeghrb3u pic.twitter.com/7TEdf0cYL6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 4, 2019

Players to watch

Moussa Dembele: Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon’s former Celtic star as the Blues plan to splash the cash after their transfer ban, according to the Daily Mail.

Habib Diallo: Newcastle and Leicester are interested in signing the 24-year-old Senegal striker from French side Metz, the Daily Express reports.