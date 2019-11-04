News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 07:30 AM

What the papers say

England international Adam Lallana is a target for clubs in China and the United States, with his Liverpool contract set to expire this summer, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Unai Emery is under pressure because Arsenal’s players remain unconvinced by his coaching methods and believe he is too conservative in his approach to matches, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Gunners defender William Saliba, 18, who is currently at St Etienne on loan, the Daily Express says.

Chris Smalling: Roma are set for further meetings with Manchester United over a permanent deal for the England defender and are set to offer €10m for the 29-year-old, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

Carles Alena: Barcelona’s 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is a Tottenham target, is likely to be allowed to leave on loan in January, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reports.

