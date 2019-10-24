News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 06:37 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United’s bid to sign Mario Mandzukic has moved a step closer, reports the Daily Mirror. Mandzukic currently plays his club football with Juventus, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to improve his side’s attacking options after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left Old Trafford over the summer.

Nathan Ake will be one of the first targets for Chelsea when their transfer ban is lifted, says the Daily Express. The 24-year-old was formerly on the books at Stamford Bridge but moved to Bournemouth in 2017 and played in every Premier League game for the Cherries in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season.

Troy Parrott, Tottenham’s Irish striker, has been noticed by Juventus and the Italian giants may consider an offer, reports the Daily Express. Parrott, 17, has already represented the Republic of Ireland at under 17, 19 and 21 level.

Troy Parrott has been linked to Juventus (Nigel French/PA)
Troy Parrott has been linked to Juventus (Nigel French/PA)

Two Premier League clubs are set to tussle over the signing of AC Milan forward Suso, reports the Daily Mail. Both Wolves and West Ham are interested in bringing in the £36million man when the transfer window opens in January, the paper says.

Fabian Ruiz is in the sights of Manchester City with the Premier League club sending scouts to watch the Napoli midfielder in Champions League action, reports the Guardian. Ruiz, 23, made his Spain debut in June this year in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal see the RB Leipzig centre-back as a solution to their defensive concerns and will look to bring in the Frenchman, reports The Sun.

Unai Simon: The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper could succeed Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid, according to AS.

James Maddison: Leicester will be looking to hold on to their midfielder amid interest from Manchester United, reports the Leicester Mercury.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GossipTransfersPremier League

More in this Section

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – KaneTottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

England stamp out penalties with training-ground regimeEngland stamp out penalties with training-ground regime

Wales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsWales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsEngland and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »