News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 06:55 AM

What the papers say

Nemanja Matic may leave Manchester United in January, with Inter Milan keen to sign him in the January transfer window, The Sun reports. Matic has fallen out of favour with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, having been left on the bench five times. Inter manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his midfield to capitalise on a strong start to the season. Matic is believed to be keen to leave United, but not until his contract ends next summer.

Everton are interested in signing former Celtic and Fulham striker Moussa Dembele, after he indicated he was keen to leave Lyon to return to England, Football Insider says. The 23-year-old has scored six goals from just eight games this campaign with Lyon, and sources say he views a move to a Premier League club as a logical next step in his career. Manchester United are said to be also in the hunt.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly wanted by Everton (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly wanted by Everton (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Manchester City are the latest club to show an interest in Erling Braut Haaland, son of former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has been linked to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. Now City have joined in, having sent scouts to watch Haaland play Liverpool in the Champions League. While the youngster’s future is as yet unclear, he appears unlikely to go to Old Trafford, having recently branded United’s interest as “boring”.

Wolves are hoping to sign Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie from AC Milan in January, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old is reportedly seen as a fix for Wolves’ midfield problems after an indifferent start to the season, in which the club’s playing staff have been stretched thin by European action.

Manchester United are eyeing up three targets over the next two transfer windows, including Dembele, Leicester’s James Maddison and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, the Daily Mail says. While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s committed to youth, his side’s poor start to the season has raised the need for proven talent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Denis Zakaria: Tottenham and Manchester United are among several clubs to have approached Borussia Monchengladbach over the 22-year-old Swiss midfielder, Bild reports.

Joao Pedro: Watford have rejected a plea by Brazilian club Fluminense to keep the 18-year-old forward until mid-2020, according to the Watford Observer. The Hornets have agreed a deal to sign him on January 1.

Ben Chrisene: The 15-year-old England youth international midfielders is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, The Sun reports.

More on this topic

Liverpool fans unhappy with 8pm St Stephen's Day kick-off at LeicesterLiverpool fans unhappy with 8pm St Stephen's Day kick-off at Leicester

Pochettino rules out major changes to his Tottenham squad in JanuaryPochettino rules out major changes to his Tottenham squad in January

Brighton boss Potter keen to protect rising Ireland star Aaron ConnollyBrighton boss Potter keen to protect rising Ireland star Aaron Connolly

Wilder challenges Sheffield United squad to follow Henderson’s England footstepsWilder challenges Sheffield United squad to follow Henderson’s England footsteps


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GossipIvan RakiticJose MourinhoMauricio PochettinoTransfersPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Boxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fightBoxer Patrick Day dies of head injuries sustained in fight

Schmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-finalSchmidt backs O’Mahony to deliver under pressure of World Cup quarter-final

#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats#RWC2019 Quarter-finals: Match previews and team stats

England drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-finalEngland drop Ford, name Farrell at fly-half for Australia quarter-final


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »