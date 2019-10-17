News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 06:43 AM

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could face the sack within two weeks, with Manchester United to replace him with Massimiliano Allegri, according to Italian reports. Tuttosport says ex-Juventus boss Allegri is close to signing a deal, and wants to be on his way to Old Trafford within the next fortnight, to give him as much time as possible to turn United’s season around. Reports say Solskjaer will be sacked if United lose to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Allegri would be keen on signing Juve’s Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic if he joins United, Tuttosport says.

Tottenham are eyeing Real Madrid star Isco for the January transfer window as they resign themselves to losing Christian Eriksen, Spanish website ElDesmarque reports. With Eriksen having rejected offers for an improved contract from Spurs, the star midfielder looks set to depart, most likely to Real Madrid. The two clubs could make a deal, ElDesmarque says, with 27-year-old Isco, who has struggled for game time recently under manager Zinedine Zidane, the likely target for Tottenham.

Arsenal are set to swoop for Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez in the January transfer window, the Daily Express reports. Real are not keen on losing the 28-year-old, but with Vazquez recently showing signs he wants to leave, they may be forced to sell. Arsenal are said to be keenly interested in the winger, despite already bolstering their wide forward stocks this season by bringing in Nicolas Pepe and youth products Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

Lucas Vazquez, the Real Madrid and Spain winger who could be on his way to Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lucas Vazquez, the Real Madrid and Spain winger who could be on his way to Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle United are moving to hold onto Matty Longstaff by offering him a new five-year deal. The midfielder is out of contract next summer, with a handful of clubs reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old, especially after he scored the winner against Manchester United recently, the Daily Mail says. Newcastle are also keen to extend the contract of Wagstaff’s older brother, Sean, a target for Manchester United.

Everton are interested in Bolton pair Ronan Darcy and Dennis Politic. The teenage attackers have been rushed into the Wanderers’ top side this season and have shone for the third-tier outfit, drawing the attention of the Toffees, according to Football Insider.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reece James: The 19-year-old defender could be leaving Chelsea on a loan deal to Leeds United, according to Football Insider.

Mario Lemina: The Southampton midfielder could be on his way back to the club, with Galatasaray poised to end their season-long loan arrangement in January, Sport Witness reports.

Jorge Segura: The 22-year-old defender is set to return to Watford in January, with Mexico’s Atlas disinclined to make his loan deal permanent, Futbol Total says.

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Alexis Sanchez diagnosed with dislocated ankle and tendon damageAlexis Sanchez diagnosed with dislocated ankle and tendon damage

League title is ‘barometer of success’ by which Liverpool is judged – MooreLeague title is ‘barometer of success’ by which Liverpool is judged – Moore

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GossipIvan RakiticJose MourinhoMauricio PochettinoTransfersPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

How Earls learned to cope with World Cup pressure cookerHow Earls learned to cope with World Cup pressure cooker

Koepka dismisses McIlroy ‘rivalry’Koepka dismisses McIlroy ‘rivalry’

Maguire ready to hit LPGA ground runningMaguire ready to hit LPGA ground running

Football’s fines, bans, and hashtags are powerless in face of racism scourgeFootball’s fines, bans, and hashtags are powerless in face of racism scourge


Lifestyle

Sink your teeth into our top tips for Halloween dental care.Dental shock: Save your child's teeth from the ‘horrors’ of Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »