News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 08:27 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United are prepared to pay £130million for Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison, The Sun reports.

Tottenham hope to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid in January to prevent him leaving for free next summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Star reports that Everton boss Marco Silva has been given three games to turn his side’s season around or he will be sacked.

Manchester City are considering a January move for 22-year-old Benfica and Portugal defender Ruben Dias, the Daily Mirror says.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign Italy left-back Emerson from former club Chelsea, according to the the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign Manchester United’s France midfielder Pogba, according to ESPN.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Rostov and Norway midfielder Mathias Normann, Goal reports.

Chelsea want to sign Linfield’s 15-year-old Northern Irish attacking midfielder Charlie Allen, who has already had a trial at Spurs, according to Football Insider.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ArsenalfootballGossipLeedsManchester UnitedMario MandzukicMesut Ozil

More in this Section

Parisse bemoans ‘ridiculous’ call to cancel All Blacks clashParisse bemoans ‘ridiculous’ call to cancel All Blacks clash

The key questions answered as Super Typhoon Hagibis affects the Rugby World CupThe key questions answered as Super Typhoon Hagibis affects the Rugby World Cup

Lewis Hamilton backs F1 bosses on storm decisionLewis Hamilton backs F1 bosses on storm decision

Cancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 groupCancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 group


Lifestyle

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »