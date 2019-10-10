News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 09:50 AM

What the papers say

Mesut Ozil fears he has played his last game for Arsenal as he does not appear to be in Unai Emery’s plans, the Daily Mirror reports.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been earmarked as Marcelo Bielsa’s eventual successor at Elland Road having impressed in Scotland so far, according to the Daily Express.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in the new year, the Daily Mirror has claimed.

United are also considering a move for midfielder Francisco Sebastian Cordova, who plays for America in the top tier of the Mexican league, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Juventus and Napoli are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg’s Norway striker Haaland, the son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Paris St Germain’s Thiago Silva (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Paris St Germain’s Thiago Silva (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva: Uruguay forward Cavani and Brazil defender Silva could leave Paris St Germain for free at the end of the season, ESPN reports.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ArsenalfootballGossipLeedsManchester UnitedMario MandzukicMesut Ozil

More in this Section

England’s World Cup clash with France called off due to Super Typhoon HagibisEngland’s World Cup clash with France called off due to Super Typhoon Hagibis

Clubs delay Clare manager decisionClubs delay Clare manager decision

Stuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contractStuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contract

Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »