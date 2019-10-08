News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 06:53 AM

What the papers say

There is speculation in several publications that Manchester United will look to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in January. The Red Devils have scored just 11 goals in all competitions this season – four of which came against Chelsea in their opening match. In the same period, England striker Kane has scored 11 goals on his own for club and country.

Wilfried Zaha is to sue his agent over a failed transfer away from Crystal Palace in the summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is being linked with a move back to Britain (Mark Kerton/PA)
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is being linked with a move back to Britain (Mark Kerton/PA)

Everton are weighing up a January move for reported Manchester United target Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Star. The 23-year-old former Celtic and Fulham striker could cost £40m to prise from Lyon.

Liverpool are set to receive just £4.5m of the £84m Barcelona still owe for Philippe Coutinho, the Daily Mirror says, citing reports in Spain.  Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan this summer with an option to make the move permanent.

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona (John Walton/PA)
Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing 17-year-old Anderlecht striker Jeremy Doku, The Sun reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jordan Hugill: West Ham are happy to let the striker go in January, according to Football Insider. Hugill, 27, is enjoying a strong season on loan in the Championship at QPR.

Mipo Odubeko: The Hammers, meanwhile, have tabled a “lucrative” offer for the former Manchester United academy graduate, talksport.com reports.

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea and Manchester City are both prepared to splash out £50m to bring in Leicester’s marauding left-back, The Sun reports.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Premier League

More in this Section

Hugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbowHugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbow

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

Andy Murray had to adapt to pace of court in Shanghai Masters win over Juan Ignacio LonderoAndy Murray had to adapt to pace of court in Shanghai Masters win over Juan Ignacio Londero

McCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of IrelandMcCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps points the way to collecting Poole, a UK pottery that broke the mould in the 1960s and 1970s.Vintage View: Check out the pottery that broke the mould

Childhood sweethearts Michaela Murphy and Trevor Keating were well placed to enjoy a stylish wedding celebration considering the bride is an interior design architect.Wedding of the Week: Childhood sweethearts tie the knot

It’s always good to get out of your online content bubble — and this weekend’s Cork Podcast Festival has plenty of shows worth exploring for something a little different.Podcast Corner: Sex-mad snobs, animal antics and the It Galz

Cork artist Natasha Bourke went on site to film the demolition of the old Fás building, writes Ellie O’ByrneRubble, rubble, toil and trouble: Cork artist Natasha Bourke on the demolition of the old FÁS building

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »