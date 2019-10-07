News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 08:08 AM

What the papers say

Real Madrid are ready to rival Juventus in a bid to to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to Spanish publication Sport. The LaLiga side could pay a fee in the region of £70million for the France international.

Chelsea’s 21-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to ask for a loan move away from Chelsea if he is not given more opportunities soon, The Sun reports.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering making a move for Wolves  defender Willy Boly, according to The Sun. The Midlands club could potentially double the £10m they paid Porto for the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international should he favour a move to the Emirates.

Manchester City have ruled out making a bid for 20-year-old Norway international Martin Odegaard despite the Real Madrid player impressing enough to win LaLiga’s player of the month award while on loan at Real Sociedad, say the Daily Mail.

England U21’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and Norway U21’s Martin Odegaard battle for the ball (Nigel French/PA)
England U21’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) and Norway U21’s Martin Odegaard battle for the ball (Nigel French/PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Moussa Dembele: Manchester United sent scouts to watch the Lyon forward in action on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Aaron ConnollyChelseaChristian PulisicDavid De GeafootballKieran TierneyManchester United

More in this Section

Naas end 17-year wait for hurling crownNaas end 17-year wait for hurling crown

Kilkenny SHC: Cleere helps Bennettsbridge retain top flight statusKilkenny SHC: Cleere helps Bennettsbridge retain top flight status

Clare SFC semi-finals: St Joseph’s trump Doonbeg as Kilmurry end Cratloe’s double bidClare SFC semi-finals: St Joseph’s trump Doonbeg as Kilmurry end Cratloe’s double bid

Gary Neville puts blame on board for Manchester United’s strugglesGary Neville puts blame on board for Manchester United’s struggles


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »