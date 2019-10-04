News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 07:03 AM

What the papers say

Unai Emery has not ruled out cutting Mesut Ozil from Arsenal’s squad in January, according to The Sun. When pressed on whether the German, 30, could leave during the transfer window, the Gunners’ boss said: “He’s our player now.” Ozil is the club’s highest-paid player, earning £350,000 per week – but appears to have failed to gel with Emery in recent times and has not been favoured on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen could be leaving Tottenham for a move to LaLiga, the Daily Star reports. The Danish international’s agent is expected in Spain for talks with Real Madrid this weekend. The midfielder had been flagged as a Bernabeu target but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane ended the speculation. The midfielder, 27, has since refused to sign a contract with Spurs and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry has been suggested as his former club Arsenal’s player of the month following his four goals against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry has been suggested as his former club Arsenal’s player of the month following his four goals against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has cheekily suggested that ex-Gunner Serge Gnabry should be named as the north London side’s player of the month. Gnabry piled on four goals in Bayern Munich’s 7-2 demolition of Tottenham, his former club’s biggest rivals. The German, 24, only appeared for the Gunners 18 times before being loaned to West Brom and then sold to Werder Bremen. The Daily Mirror said Podolski replied to a poll launched on Twitter by Arsenal for their player of the month with a gif of Gnabry waving, with a subsequent tweet by the 34-year-old responded to by Bayern’s English account with three laughing emojis.

Chris Hughton has knocked back a gig at Stoke as he seeks a Premiership return (Dave Thompson/PA)
Chris Hughton has knocked back a gig at Stoke as he seeks a Premiership return (Dave Thompson/PA)

Nathan Jones‘s poor nine months in charge of Stoke will not be ended by the appointment of Chris Hughton, according to the Daily Mirror. The former Brighton manager has turned down the Potters, who currently sit bottom of the Championship ladder. Hughton reportedly said no because he wants to return to the Premier League, where he also coached Newcastle.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Burak Ince: The 15-year-old Turkish player has attracted interest from Manchester City and Lille and is now being linked with a move to Leicester, according to Leicestershire Live which cites Fotosport.

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to LA Galaxy (Robert Perry/PA)
Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to LA Galaxy (Robert Perry/PA)

Alfredo Morelos: The Rangers and Colombia striker is reportedly being monitored by LA Galaxy, the Daily Star says.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Alfredo MorelosBarcelonaChris HughtonFabio CapelloLionel MessiLukas PodolskiMesut Ozil

More in this Section

We know what we’re good at – England boss Jones unmoved by Argentina tauntsWe know what we’re good at – England boss Jones unmoved by Argentina taunts

Gerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penaltyGerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penalty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ AlkmaarOle Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ Alkmaar

Gabriel Martinelli impresses as Arsenal’s youngsters hammer Standard LiegeGabriel Martinelli impresses as Arsenal’s youngsters hammer Standard Liege


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »