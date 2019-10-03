News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 07:44 AM

What the papers say

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to leave the club, but Spurs will not sack him because they would have to pay him £32million, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says that Tottenham players have seen the Argentinian become “noticeably distant” at the club’s training facilities. The report follows Spurs’ 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly prepared to wait until the end of the season before making his move to the Premier League. The Sun reports the Italian, who won five consecutive Serie A titles with the Italian giants, has been taking English language lessons and could be a candidate for the top job at either Tottenham or Manchester United.

Norway’s Martin Odegaard, right, might be heading to Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA)
Norway’s Martin Odegaard, right, might be heading to Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA)

Still at Old Trafford and The Sun also says manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is targeting fellow Norwegian Martin Odegaard. The 20-year-old winger has turned heads during his loan spell at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid. Odegaard made his debut for his country’s senior squad at 15, and his current form has Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane thinking about bringing him back to the Bernabeu. Solskjaer, however, will reportedly have plenty of competition for the gifted young player’s services, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal also said to be interested.

Erling Braut Haaland is another Norwegian being targeted by United, according to the Daily Mirror, and he made his mark at Anfield by scoring in Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-3 win over Liverpool. Haaland is the son of Alf-Inge, who represented Manchester City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest, and apparently consistently reminds his son that he scored at Anfield during his 10-year career in England.

N’Golo Kante is a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield (Adam Davy/PA).
N’Golo Kante is a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield (Adam Davy/PA).

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to link up again with N’Golo Kante at Juventus, according to the Daily Mail. The France midfielder played under the Italian during his solitary season in charge at Stamford Bridge and now Sarri is said to be keen to bring him to Turin. Juventus reportedly believe a fee of around £70million will be enough to get their man.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Maddison: Manchester United are still keen on signing the Leicester midfielder, reports the Daily Mail.

Benoit Badiashile: The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Chelsea, who want to sign the Monaco centre-back, according to Le 10 Sport.

Blaise Matuidi: Juventus want to extend the contract of the 32-year-old, Calciomercato says.

READ MORE

Farrell wants Ireland to draw strength from setback

More on this topic

‘We gave up too easily’ – Lloris on Tottenham’s Champions League horror show‘We gave up too easily’ – Lloris on Tottenham’s Champions League horror show

Jan Vertonghen ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by Bayern Munich drubbingJan Vertonghen ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by Bayern Munich drubbing

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Guardiola hails Sterling’s goalscoring instinct as City sink Dinamo ZagrebGuardiola hails Sterling’s goalscoring instinct as City sink Dinamo Zagreb


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ChelseaMan UtdMassimiliano AllegriMauricio PochettinoMesut OzilOle Gunnar SolskjaerTransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Considine: Clare need to mirror Cork approachConsidine: Clare need to mirror Cork approach

Willian, that was really something – Brazilian boosts Blues beyond LilleWillian, that was really something – Brazilian boosts Blues beyond Lille

Salah spares Liverpool blushes after Reds surrender lead against SalzburgSalah spares Liverpool blushes after Reds surrender lead against Salzburg

McGrath insists Carbery can handle life at nineMcGrath insists Carbery can handle life at nine


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »