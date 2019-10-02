News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 08:36 AM

What the papers say

Mesut Ozil‘s departure from Arsenal seems far from certain, with the Daily Mail reporting the club fears it will not be able to offload their top-earner in January despite offering to pay part of his wages. The former Germany international, 30, is reportedly on £350,000 per week but failed to appear in the match-day side for Monday’s draw at Manchester United. The World Cup-winning midfielder has started one Premier League game this season. The Mail reports Ozil is settled in London and may not wish to leave the Emirates.

Chelsea winger Willian has yet to sign a new contract and is being considered by Barcelona, according to the Daily Express which cites Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. The 31-year-old Brazil international could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in January if the Blues do not lock him in, which seems unlikely as he has refused a contract extension.

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, pictured during his time with Chelsea, could be heading to the Middle East (Adam Davy/PA)
Atletico Madrid have “held negotiations” with Qatar’s Al Rayyan about selling former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, the Daily Mail says while citing AS Diario. The Qatari club are interested in the 30-year-old Spain striker after they failed to secure Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, 33, from Juventus during the summer.

Manchester United want to secure Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele in January, according to the Daily Star. Striker Dembele is this season’s leading goalscorer in the Ligue 1, who he joined after a stint at Celtic. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been told by United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that a large pot of cash will be made available to sign the players.

Physio Tim Williamson, right, is being tipped to join the Red Devils (Jeff Holmes/PA)
The backroom reshuffling continues at Old Trafford with United chasing Scotland and Celtic physiotherapist Tim Williamson, the Daily Mail reports. United are concerned about numerous soft tissue injuries to Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The paper says the club has advertised for a head physio but Williamson is the preferred candidate.

Players to watch

Jay Rodriguez: The Burnley and England forward, 30, may be heading to Inter Milan in January, reports Calcio Mercato via Sport Witness.

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez may be moving to Italy (Nick Potts/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris: Bristol Rovers will seek to make the 25-year-old their highest-paid player amid interest from clubs including Middlesbrough, according to the Bristol Post.

