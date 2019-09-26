News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 06:35 AM

What the papers say

Moves in north London are making headlines on Thursday, with the Daily Mail reporting that Christian Eriksen will be looking to leave Tottenham on a free in the summer on his own terms. The Dane’s contract is up at the end of the season and it is reported the club will accept offers of £30million to ensure they get some return for the former Ajax midfielder.

Also at Tottenham, Harry Kane will be given a £250million valuation to ward off interest from rival clubs, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Jurgen Klinsmann played for Tottenham between 1994 and 1995 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Spurs have had a shaky start to the season with two wins, two draws and two losses in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klinsmann is keen on the hot seat should Mauricio Pochettino head for the exit door, according to the Daily Mail.

Raheem Sterling has caught the eye of Xavi, who will look to take the striker to Barcelona if he ever takes charge at the Nou Camp, the Daily Mail reports.

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri (Steven Paston/PA)
Massimiliano Allegri has been named as a potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should the Norwegian leave Old Trafford, reports the Daily Mirror. Allegri has been clubless since leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Players to watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Boca Juniors will look to tempt the Swede away from MLS side LA Galaxy, AS reports.

All the way up @lagalaxy

Mario Mandzukic: The Juventus striker turned down a move to Qatar in order to be in with a chance of joining Manchester United in January, according to the Daily Mail.

- Press Association


