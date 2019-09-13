Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are monitoring James Maddison over a potential move for the Leicester midfielder next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 22-year-old only joined the Foxes from Norwich in 2018 and has a contract until 2023, but the paper reports that United are weighing up making a move for him in the summer.

United are also prepared to double the wages of defender Victor Lindelof and offer him a contract worth £150,000 a week, according to The Sun. Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira and Napoli’s Ruiz Fabian battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, the Daily Mail reports.

The Mirror, meanwhile reports that United have scouted Reading’s 16-year-old goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

And 15-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond is a shock target for Valencia and Benfica after impressing for England Under-17s, according to The Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liam Donnelly: Motherwell have offered the midfielder a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Christian Eriksen: Atletico Madrid could sign the Spurs midfielder for free, The Sun reports.

Graham Dorrans: The former Rangers midfielder is wanted by Dundee, according to The Daily Record.

- Press Association