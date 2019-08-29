Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bolster his Manchester United strike force next summer with Jadon Sancho top of the wishlist, reports the Evening Standard. Sancho, 19, was on the books at Manchester City as a youth player but currently plays for Borussia Dortmund where he has scored 15 goals in 48 appearances.

The prolonged saga over the future of Neymar continues, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Paris St Germain and Barcelona are closing in on a deal. The paper says PSG want Ousmane Dembele to form part of the package, but the Daily Mail reports the France forward does not want to leave the Nou Camp.

Liverpool target Timo Werner has suggested he is open to joining the Reds despite signing a new deal at RB Leipzig, reports the Daily Mirror.

Asmir Begovic is looking for a way out of the Vitality Stadium after losing his first-team place to Aaron Ramsdale, with the Sun reporting there has been interest from France, Italy, Spain and the United States for the 32-year-old.

Sam Greenwood has piqued the interest of AC Milan and Juventus who had their attention drawn to the 17-year-old Arsenal striker when he appeared at the Under-17 European Championships this summer, reports the Sun.

Nacho Monreal: The Arsenal defender could be heading back to his native Spain before the European transfer deadline with Real Sociedad in pole position to sign the 33-year-old, the Evening Standard says.

Tiemoue Bakayoko: The Chelsea man is due to return to Monaco on loan, with RMC Sport reporting a £31.8m fee for a permanent switch has been agreed.

Dejan Lovren: Roma are due to make a bid to sign the Liverpool defender for £15m, the Sun says.

