Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 07:04 AM

The continuing saga surrounding Neymar‘s future at Paris St Germain has taken another twist, with Barcelona claiming they are close to sealing a deal for the Brazilian, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the Spanish giants have offered a deal worth around £153m.

Real Sociedad are keen to finalise a deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal so he can made his debut on Friday, the Daily Express reports. Monreal, 33, has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and has been offered a two-year-contract, the paper added.

Manchester City are said to be preparing a January move for Hearts defender Aaron Hickey, with the Sun reporting the 17-year-old is valued at around £1.5million.

Jurgen Locadia could be leaving Brighton, with Hoffenheim interested in a loan deal for the Dutch winger, the Argus says.

Dejan Lovren: Roma are looking to renew their interest in signing the Liverpool and Croatia defender, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Cenk Tosun: The Turkey international has been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt but the striker is keen to stay at Everton, Turkish Football says.

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid have not given up hope of landing the Manchester United and France international, Marca claims.

