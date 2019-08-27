Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Nacho Monreal‘s future at Arsenal is in question with LaLiga side Real Sociedad thinking they are close to a deal, reports the Daily Mirror. The 33-year-old has been offered a two-year contract by Sociedad and the Spanish left-back may be tempted to return to his homeland as the Gunners have two left-backs – Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac – on their books.

Doubt still remains over Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, with the Daily Mail reporting neither Real Madrid or Barcelona have made offers for the Dane while the Daily Mirror reports he has been left in limbo following a contract stand-off with Tottenham.

Dreams do come true 💙 2 goals + 3 points 🥳 cmmonnnnnn @ChelseaFC !!!! pic.twitter.com/z7l63A9wd6 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) August 24, 2019

Chelsea are looking to put off any potential bidders for striker Tammy Abraham by offering the 21-year-old a new contract which would double his current £50,000-a-week wages, the Daily Telegraph says.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to discuss his future at Old Trafford after the Serbia international lost his first-team place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mirror. A number of European clubs could be interested in the 31-year-old, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez‘s potential move away from United may grind to a halt, with the club wanting to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Anthony Martial before allowing the Chile international to head to Inter Milan on loan, reports the Guardian.

Social media round-up

Paris is calling 👀 @FCBarcelona will be in the French capital on Tuesday As they look to take further steps in negotiations for Neymar 👇https://t.co/NZwPw0PGoA pic.twitter.com/bHzU7UOD6w — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 26, 2019

Players to watch

Pione Sisto: The Denmark winger, who was in talks with Aston Villa, is set to move from Celta Vigo to Torino, according to Marca.

Andre Ayew: The Swansea man is wanted by Sampdoria, with the Italian side looking to bring the 29-year-old in on loan, reports the Daily Star.

Bobby Duncan: The 18-year-old Liverpool striker is in the sights of Fiorentina and Danish side Nordsjaelland, the Liverpool Echo says.

- Press Association