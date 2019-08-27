Football rumours from the media

Nacho Monreal‘s future at Arsenal is in question with LaLiga side Real Sociedad thinking they are close to a deal, reports the Daily Mirror. The 33-year-old has been offered a two-year contract by Sociedad and the Spanish left-back may be tempted to return to his homeland as the Gunners have two left-backs – Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac – on their books.
Doubt still remains over Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, with the Daily Mail reporting neither Real Madrid or Barcelona have made offers for the Dane while the Daily Mirror reports he has been left in limbo following a contract stand-off with Tottenham.
Dreams do come true 💙 2 goals + 3 points 🥳 cmmonnnnnn @ChelseaFC !!!! pic.twitter.com/z7l63A9wd6— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) August 24, 2019
Chelsea are looking to put off any potential bidders for striker Tammy Abraham by offering the 21-year-old a new contract which would double his current £50,000-a-week wages, the Daily Telegraph says.
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to discuss his future at Old Trafford after the Serbia international lost his first-team place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mirror. A number of European clubs could be interested in the 31-year-old, the paper adds.
View this post on Instagram
Fue una temporada muy complicada, pero ellos los fans, son los únicos que se merecen unas disculpas, te apoyan siempre a pesar de todo por este club. En lo personal, no jugué todo lo que esperaba, me lesioné de cosas que nunca me habían pasado. Hay cosas internas que la gente y periodistas hablan sin saber. Siempre fui profesional en todo sentido, ofrezco disculpas a los fans 🙏🏽 por no estar peleando cosas importantes, siendo que somos el Manchester United. Jugadores y Staff saquemos conclusión, si hicimos lo correcto y entregamos lo mejor de cada uno por esta camiseta... Estoy seguro que el Manchester United, volverá a ser el club, que algún día fue, con el señor Alex Ferguson. ⬇️ 🙏🏽 It was a very tough season...the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects. I apologise to the fans 🙏 for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt ... I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson. 💪🏽....
Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez‘s potential move away from United may grind to a halt, with the club wanting to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Anthony Martial before allowing the Chile international to head to Inter Milan on loan, reports the Guardian.
Paris is calling 👀 @FCBarcelona will be in the French capital on Tuesday
As they look to take further steps in negotiations for Neymar
👇https://t.co/NZwPw0PGoA pic.twitter.com/bHzU7UOD6w— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 26, 2019
Rugani to #Roma: meeting scheduled for tomorrow https://t.co/JvwKdpQhnu pic.twitter.com/xtOy8K0u7F— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) August 26, 2019
Pione Sisto: The Denmark winger, who was in talks with Aston Villa, is set to move from Celta Vigo to Torino, according to Marca.
+3 we keep going 👍🏽🙏🏽 great game today⚽️ Fans were superb❤️great atmosphere @SwansOfficial #jackarmy pic.twitter.com/s0DIqAO2JE— André Ayew (@AyewAndre) August 25, 2019
Andre Ayew: The Swansea man is wanted by Sampdoria, with the Italian side looking to bring the 29-year-old in on loan, reports the Daily Star.
Bobby Duncan: The 18-year-old Liverpool striker is in the sights of Fiorentina and Danish side Nordsjaelland, the Liverpool Echo says.
- Press Association