Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 08:16 AM

What the papers say

Christian Eriksen could leave Tottenham for as little as £30million ahead of the European transfer window closing, the Daily Star reports. Eriksen, 27, has played 206 times for Spurs since joining from Ajax in 2013 and scored 49 goals, but the Dane’s contract expires in the summer and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in his signature.

Another potential departure from Tottenham is Victor Wanyama who is close to agreeing a £13.6million deal with Club Brugge, according to the Daily Mail.

Newly-promoted Norwich are looking to bolster their defensive options with the signing of Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports the Sun. The Canaries could be willing to pay £15million but it is understood the Potters are after around £25m.

Danny Simpson, who was released by Leicester at the end of last season, is in talks with Ligue 1 side Amiens, reports the Sun.

Inter Milan are pursuing their interest in signing Alexis Sanchez and want to complete a loan deal for the Manchester United forward, according to the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch

Mohamed Elneny: Bordeaux are looking to bring in Egyptian midfielder on loan from Arsenal, Foot Mercato reports.

Fred: The 26-year-old could be on his way out of Manchester United, with Fiorentina preparing a bid according to Calciomercato.

Lovre Kalinic: The Aston Villa goalkeeper has caught the eye of Sampdoria, reports Il Secolo XIX.

