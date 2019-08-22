News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019

What the papers say

Huge offers from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to lure Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain have fallen on deaf ears. Barca’s first bid for a loan move with a 150million euros (£137million) option to buy the 27-year-old has been rejected, with PSG wanting 250m euros (£229m), according to Marca. And L’Equipe reports PSG have turned down a big offer from Real of 100m euros (£91.4m) plus three players – Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

DREAM CHASER !

Marca also reports that Navas has handed in a transfer request. Meanwhile, Juventus are poised to try to poach striker Luis Suarez from Barca should the Catalan club land Neymar, The Sun reports.

Chelsea are set to stave off Bayern Munich’s advances towards Callum Hudson-Odoi by tying down the exciting young winger with a five-year deal worth £200,000 a week, according to The Sun. Bayern have had transfer bids of up to £35million for the England star turned down, with Chelsea poised to sign him to a contract worth £52million through to 2024.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund’s England international winger Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window. The Sun reports United are preparing a £100m bid for the 19-year-old.

United face a whopping payout of £36million if Alexis Sanchez completes a permanent move to Inter Milan, the Mirror reports. Sanchez’s current deal with United – running till 2022 – brings the Chile international £500,000 a week. With Inter willing to pay him only £150,000 a week, making up the shortfall will cost the Old Trafford club the £36million figure to be rid of the 30-year-old.

Players to watch

Kai Havertz: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are some of the major European clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old, who is valued at £91m, from Bayer Leverkusen, according to German TV station Sport1.

Thiago Almada: The 18-year-old midfielder from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield is yet to re-sign with his club, and Manchester United are eyeing him off, according to Portuguese website A Bola, via the Manchester Evening News.

- Press Association

