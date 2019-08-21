News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 06:25 AM

What the papers say

Danish Superliga’s Nordsjaelland have made Liverpool an offer for talented young striker Bobby Duncan, the Daily Mail reports. The 18-year-old was included in Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season plans. But the Danish club have offered him regular football and are willing to pay his wages in full for the upcoming season. Duncan, who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin, scored 32 goals for the Liverpool academy last year following his arrival from Manchester City the season before.

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, could be jumping across the Channel after West Ham failed to sign him before the closure of the English transfer window. Belgian side Bruges are considering securing the £18million-rated Kenya international before the European window shuts on September 2, the Daily Express says.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is returning to Ligue 1 on loan to Monaco (Mark Kerton/PA)
Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is returning to Ligue 1 on loan to Monaco (Mark Kerton/PA)

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, is heading to Monaco on a season-long loan with an option for the Ligue 1 outfit to later buy him, according to Radio Monte Carlo. The Gabonese player signed for Saints for a club-record fee of £15.4million two years ago from Juventus. Monaco represents a homecoming of sorts for Lemina who got his start in France at Lorient before moving to Marseille.

The Manchester Evening News, citing Turkish media outlet A Spor, says Fenerbahce are interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. A Spor says the Turkish Super Lig team are “closing in” on a loan deal for the Argentina international, who was blocked from moving to Everton because the Toffees are an outside bet to finish above the Red Devils in the Premier League.

View this post on Instagram

About yesterday 😍 @bvb09

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10) on

England winger Jadon Sancho‘s wages have been doubled to £80,000 per week by Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side try to fend off Manchester United’s interest, Germany’s Bild says. The 19-year-old youth player with Watford and Manchester City signed with Dortmund in 2017 and had rebuffed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because the Red Devils could not offer him Champions League football this season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eduardo Camavinga: Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested in the 16-year-old after the midfielder helped Rennes to a 2-1 win over Ligue 1 champions PSG on Sunday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Alberto Redondo: The 22-year-old Spanish left-back has been linked with a move to Birmingham after Getafe released him at the end of last season, the Birmingham Mail reports while citing Footmercato.

- Press Association

READ MORE

EU closes ranks with Ireland on backstop

More on this topic

Pogba could pay penalty for poor spot-kick recordPogba could pay penalty for poor spot-kick record

Rashford remains confident with Pogba’s penalties despite costly miss at WolvesRashford remains confident with Pogba’s penalties despite costly miss at Wolves

Manchester United ‘disgusted’ as Paul Pogba is racially abused onlineManchester United ‘disgusted’ as Paul Pogba is racially abused online

Gary Neville criticises 'embarrassing' Manchester United penalty confusionGary Neville criticises 'embarrassing' Manchester United penalty confusion

ArsenalBirmingham CityBobby DuncanBorussia DortmundEduardo CamavingaFranceJadon SanchoTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Nowhere to hide for Pogba after penalty gaffeNowhere to hide for Pogba after penalty gaffe

Dubs’ Rowe determined to break Rebel heartsDubs’ Rowe determined to break Rebel hearts

Hogan can bounce backHogan can bounce back

The outside influence that helped Tipp to Promised LandThe outside influence that helped Tipp to Promised Land


Lifestyle

From Turkey to Vietnam, here’s where the chef and food writer has fallen in love with on her travellers.Sabrina Ghayour’s top 5 cities for foodies to visit

Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health (University College Cork graduate)Working Life: Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health

Like most Irish kids of our generation, chillies, spicy food, heat were never really big aspects of our formative eating experiences.Currabinny Cooks: Getting spicy in the kitchen

New Yorker Jessica Bonenfant Coogan has noticed a curious discrepancy between east and west when it comes to Cork county; arts infrastructure has tended to be better resourced in the west of Ireland’s largest county.Making an artistic mark in East Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »