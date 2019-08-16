News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 07:06 AM

What the papers say

Alexis Sanchez’s £560,000-a-week deal leaves Manchester United struggling to find a buyer for the wantaway star, the Daily Mail reports.

In other Red Devils news, the Daily Star says England centre-back Harry Maguire turned down a £278,000-a-week offer from Manchester City in favour of joining their crosstown rivals.

Could Bournemouth’s Jordon Ibe become a Celtic player? (John Walton/PA)
Bournemouth’s English winger Jordon Ibe is wanted by Scottish champions Celtic, while Italian side Napoli have also made an enquiry about the 23-year-old, the Sun reports.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland is ready to seal a move abroad in order to remain in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 plans, according to the Daily Mail.

And the Independent says Juventus are still hoping to offload Argentina forward Paulo Dybala before the European transfer deadline – though the Italian champions are yet to receive any firm offers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tammy Abraham: The Chelsea player vows to keep taking penalties despite being targeted by racist abuse, according to the Mirror.

Joe Gomez: The defender says Liverpool’s performance in the Super Cup was sloppy. “We have to improve,” the Telegraph reports him as saying.

Paul Pogba: The Manchester United player lacks two key qualities but has the potential to emulate Ryan Giggs, a column in the Daily Star says.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Premier League

