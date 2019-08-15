News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 08:18 AM

What the papers say

Alexis Sanchez is refusing to leave Manchester United, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threatening to drop him to the reserves if he stays, and Roma are now looking at other targets, The Sun reports.

Italy striker Mario Balotelli is set to sign a three-year deal with Serie A side Brescia after rejecting an offer from Brazilian side Flamengo, according to The Guardian.

Everton and Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi says he left Arsenal on deadline day to prove he is no longer just an emerging talent, according to The Mirror.  Iwobi  moved to Goodison Park on a five-year deal worth £35million.

In other Red Devils news, the Mail says United decided against signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after their scouts warned he takes too many risks in possession.

The Mirror reports that Roberto Martinez says Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan was necessary for “fresh air”

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Daniel Sturridge: The former Liverpool striker, 29, looks set to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor in a deal worth 3 million euros (£2.8million) per season, according to Goal.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide: Arsenal are set to receive 10 per cent of their former midfielder’s 25 million euro (£23.1m) transfer to Lyon from Angers, The Sun reports, quoting Ouest France.

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham will sit down with the 27-year-old to discuss a new contract before the European transfer window closes on September 2, amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus in the Denmark midfielder, says The Independent.

- Press Association

