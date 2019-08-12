News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 06:58 AM

What the papers say

Frank Lampard has his sights set on Leicester defender Ben Chilwell when the club’s transfer ban elapses reports the Sun. The Blues are unable to add to their squad until January 2020, when manager Lampard will reportedly make a move for the 22-year-old, who is valued at around £70million, as he looks to strengthen is back line.

Serge Aurier could be on his way out of Tottenham, with the Ivory Coast international having caught the eye of Paris St Germain and AC Milan, the Daily Mail says.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Serge Aurier (Adam Davy/PA)

Mesut Ozil‘s departure from Arsenal has moved a step closer, the Daily Express says. The paper reports that representatives for the 30-year-old are due to fly to the United States to discuss a potential move to Major League Soccer’s DC United.

Inter Milan will attempt to sign Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic but the deal may hinge on whether the Serie A club can meet the £47million valuation, reports the Daily Mirror.

Franck Ribery could be heading to Fiorentina, the Daily Mirror says. The French winger, 36, left Bayern Munich over the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Lovren: Roma are interested in signing the Liverpool centre-back who made 13 appearances last season, Corriere dello Sport says.

Neymar: Barcelona are still keen on bringing in the Paris St Germain star but talks between the two clubs look like stalling, Sport reports.

Philippe Coutinho: Rumours about the Brazil winger’s future at Barcelona are rife, but the club insist he will not be leaving the Nou Camp this summer according to Marca.

- Press Association

