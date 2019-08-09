News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 08:11 AM

The transfer window may have closed but rumours about the future of Wilfried Zaha continue. The Daily Telegraph reports the Ivorian remains adamant that he wants to leave Selhurst Park, despite a proposed transfer to Everton breaking down.

Meanwhile, the Sun reports that Chelsea will be looking to make a £80million move for Zaha in January if they can overturn their transfer ban.

Bruno Fernandes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sporting Lisbon’s refusal to lower their asking price for Bruno Fernandes saw a potential move to Tottenham break down, reports the Daily Mirror. Spurs were keen on the 24-year-old but were put off by an asking price of around £64million, the paper adds.

Saido Berahino is on his way out of English football, with the former Stoke striker heading to Belgian side Zulte Waregem, according to the Daily Mail.

Neymar: Real Madrid are to set their sights on signing the Paris St Germain forward after a potential move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba broke down, reports Marca.

James Rodriguez: Napoli are still in the hunt for the Real Madrid man, according to Marca.

Danny Rose: Watford were interested in signing the Tottenham man during the transfer window but Spurs rejected the Hornets’ advances, Sky Sports says.

