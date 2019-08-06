News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 06:52 AM

What the papers say

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku could yet leave England’s north-west for Serie A this summer, according to the Daily Express. Talks have collapsed between Juventus and Manchester United, who were unsure Bianconeri striker Paulo Dybala was committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s vision. However, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, who tried to recruit Lukaku while at Chelsea, has said he is “very hopeful” that the 26-year-old striker would join the Nerazzurri.

Three players are reportedly on offer from Juventus if they can secure the services of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.  The Italian giants are one of the clubs being heavily linked with the World Cup-winning midfielder, 26, and have offered three senior players – Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi – to try and get the Frenchman back to Turin, the Daily Mirror reports while citing Tuttosport.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move from Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA)
With just days left until the Premier League transfer window shuts, Tottenham are preparing for a flurry of bargain bids for Christian Eriksen from European clubs, The Telegraph says. Clubs in Spain, Italy, France and Germany have more than three weeks to recruit talent for their upcoming seasons. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are among those who may try to snare the Danish midfielder for less than £50million, far below the £130million Spurs valued the 27-year-old at following the end of last season.

Christian Eriksen’s future is the source of speculation (Peter Byrne/PA)
One player who expects to shift before the English transfer window closes is Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to The Independent. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will head to Everton for £65million up front, after a deal with Arsenal fell through as the Gunners wanted to pay in instalments, the paper has reported.

Could Wayne Rooney be coming back to the UK? While The Telegraph reported Derby were in talks with England’s all-time leading goalscorer, the Burnley Express says Rooney could link with the Premier League Clarets instead. The 33-year-old former Manchester United star has two years left on his contract with MLS side DC United.

Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal are interested in the French centre-back, but the Daily Mirror says the club believes the 20-year-old is not worth the £50million RB Leipzig want for him.

Dael Fry: The England Under-21 defender may be staying at Middlesbrough after the Yorkshire club refused an £8m bid from Burnley, according to Sky Sports.

- Press Association

