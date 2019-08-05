News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 10:46 AM

What the papers say

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic  is on the verge of being signed by Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. It is claimed the Croatia international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils until 2022, with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeing him as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who could be on his way out. The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, will reportedly be paid £6.2million a year by United – a 35 per cent increase on his wage with the Italian giants.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Wayne Rooney wants to return to United as a coach when he retires from playing. The 33-year-old is keen on being part of the staff at Old Trafford after his contract ends with Major League Soccer side DC United. The paper claims wife Coleen has expressed a desire to return to the UK.

Joao Cancelo is reportedly going to Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Juventus right-back and Portugal international Joao Cancelo, 25, will reportedly join Manchester City for £27.4million, in a deal which will also see Brazil defender Danilo head to Turin. The Daily Mail says Danilo, 28, has had “misunderstandings” with City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Independent reports Real Betis will loan Victor Camarasa to Crystal Palace for one season, with a  £13.7million obligation to buy. The Spaniard, 25, was last season loaned to Cardiff, where he scored five goals in 32 appearances.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Abdoulaye Doucoure: The 26-year-old French midfielder looks likely to stay at Watford after the Hornets refused a £32million bid from Everton, according to RMC via the Daily Express.

Josh Onomah: The Tottenham academy product will be included as part of Spurs’ £30m deal for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, 19, the Daily Mail reports.

- Press Association

