News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:26 AM

What the papers say

The drawn-out saga of Harry Maguire‘s potential move from Leicester to Manchester United has taken another turn, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the 26-year-old has been left out of the squad for a friendly with Atalanta. The paper says Brendan Rogers’ side are looking for £90millon, while the Independent reports the current offer stands at £80million.

Tottenham are looking at bringing in midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon if their attempts to sign Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso are unsuccessful, according to the Evening Standard.

Francois Kamano is wanted by Liverpool, with the Premier League side willing to splash out £20million for the Bordeaux and Guinea forward, reports The Sun.

Manchester City’s interest in Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo have been rekindled, the Daily Telegraph reports, while the Guardian says that Danilo could be heading the other way.

Victor Camarasa has been linked to Crystal Palace (Richard Sellers/PA)
Victor Camarasa has been linked to Crystal Palace (Richard Sellers/PA)

Victor Camarasa could be playing Premier League football next season, with Crystal Palace speaking to the Real Betis midfielder who spent last season on loan at Cardiff, Wales Online reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Moise Kean: The Juventus teenager’s path to Everton was made clearer after Manchester United turned down the chance to sign the forward, 90min says.

Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle are on the brink of signing the French winger from Nice for £16.5million, reports Talksport.

Dani Alves: The Brazil right-back is on his way to Sao Paulo having recently left Paris St Germain, reports Goal.

- Press Association

More on this topic

GRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by carGRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by car

David Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thiefDavid Schwimmer: Police were disappointed I wasn’t Blackpool thief

Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.Sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.

Martin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police dramaMartin Freeman had ‘no acting policy’ during filming for new police drama

TransfersPremier League

More in this Section

No stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four yearsNo stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four years

Stratum can give Willie third Galway Hurdle win in last four yearsStratum can give Willie third Galway Hurdle win in last four years

Baku proves step too far for DundalkBaku proves step too far for Dundalk

Brendan Devenney: Donegal can progress but Dublin beat allBrendan Devenney: Donegal can progress but Dublin beat all


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »