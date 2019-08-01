News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 06:25 AM

What the papers say

The saga of the summer transfer window continues, with Napoli looking to bring in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Serie A side have made a £60million bid for the winger, with their interest increased after missing out on Nicolas Pepe, who looks to be heading to Arsenal.

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old was rumoured to be part of a potential swap deal, with Romelu Lukaku heading the other way.

Isaac Lihadji (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also running the rule over Marseille’s bright prospect Isaac Lihadji, the Daily Mail reports. The 17-year-old forward is wanted by Barcelona but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be keen on the Frenchman.

One youngster who could be leaving Old Trafford is Axel Tuanzebe, with Newcastle keen on bringing in the defender, says the Daily Mail. Tuanzebe, 21, was on loan at Aston Villa last term and a deal could hinge on Harry Maguire moving from Leicester to Manchester.

Chuba Akpom could be heading back to London, the Daily Mail writes. The former Arsenal man helped Greek side PAOK to last year’s title and West Ham are reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.

Players to watch

Daniele Rugani: Arsenal have made a bid to bring in the 25-year-old Juventus defender on loan for two seasons, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Press Association

Zinedine Zidane reminds Gareth Bale of Real responsibilitiesZinedine Zidane reminds Gareth Bale of Real responsibilities

