News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:21 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United look set to spar off with Tottenham over the signature of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Daily Mirror. Dybala, 25, scored at Wembley to knock out Spurs in the round of 16 in the 2017-18 Champions League.

Ciaran Clark, capped 32 times for the Republic of Ireland, could be heading to the capital with Crystal Palace looking to make a £5million bid for the Newcastle defender, reports the Sun.

View this post on Instagram

🔙🔛🔝

A post shared by Shkodran Mustafi (@shkodranmustafi) on

Monaco are looking to bring in Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi, the Daily Mirror says. The Germany defender played in all but eight of Arsenal’s games last season, but the Ligue 1 side are looking at making a bid of around £27million.

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn could be going out on loan to Oxford next season, according to the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old Wales international spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

England goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be leaving Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)
England goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be leaving Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three clubs are looking to sign Burnley’s Tom Heaton, says the Sun. Aston Villa are reported to have had a bid rejected for the 33-year-old goalkeeper, while Watford and Bournemouth are also keen on the £10m man.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: The Colombia attacking midfielder has been told he will be staying at Real Madrid despite interest from rivals Atletico, AS says.

Tiago Djalo: The Portuguese teenager, who joined AC Milan in January, is on the wishlist of Lille, who are preparing for the departure of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao, reports RMC Sport.

Mariano: The 25-year-old Real Madrid forward could be leaving the Bernabeu with Roma and Monaco submitting offers, according to AS.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Boss of British Gas owner Centrica to step downBoss of British Gas owner Centrica to step down

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to attend Tarantino premiereLeonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to attend Tarantino premiere

Andy Murray says return to singles maybe closer than he thoughtAndy Murray says return to singles maybe closer than he thought

100 million applications targeted in Capital One bank data breach100 million applications targeted in Capital One bank data breach

TransfersPremier League

More in this Section

Bolton and Bury fixtures could be suspendedBolton and Bury fixtures could be suspended

Kick It Out praise Lampard after supporter commentsKick It Out praise Lampard after supporter comments

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh managerRory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager

Ronan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coachRonan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coach


Lifestyle

Sean Scully started his life in poverty in Inchicore, but as he turns 75, he returns to the Dublin suburb as one of the world's most acclaimed living artists, writes Richard Purden.Sean Scully comes back to Ireland to be honoured in his birthplace

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »