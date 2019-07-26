News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 06:39 AM

What the papers say

The ongoing saga surrounding Harry Maguire continues, with Manchester United set to be forced to meet the £80million valuation from Leicester for their star defender, the Daily Mirror reports. It follows Eric Bailly suffering a knee injury in a pre-season clash with Tottenham which could see United looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements ahead of the coming season.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff (Joe Giddens/PA)
Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club have also been told they will have to fork out more than £30million to bring in Sean Longstaff from Newcastle, the Manchester Evening News says.

Sticking with Newcastle, and the Magpies are to bring in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old could be Steve Bruce’s second signing at the club after the £40m arrival of Joelinton.

Wolves are keen on signing Mario Lemina from Southampton, but will have to battle with interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail. The Gabon international joined Saints from Juventus in 2017 for a then club record £15.4m.

Players to watch

Marvelous Nakamba: Aston Villa will continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of the £11m midfielder from Club Brugge, the Daily Telegraph says.

Malcom: Borussia Dortmund are looking to sign the Barcelona forward for £37.5million, Goal reports.

Nicolas Pepe: Agents of the Lille winger have been in Naples to discuss a potential deal with Napoli, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

