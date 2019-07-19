News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 08:34 AM

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are interested in signing Tottenham’s Danny Rose, the Mirror reports. The England left-back, 29, has been left out of his club’s pre-season tour to Asia, with Spurs willing to listen to offers for him. They are said to want at least £20million for Rose, who was signed from Leeds for £1million in 2007.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told Manchester United he will slam the door on any cut-price attempt to snatch Harry Maguire, The Daily Star reports.

Unai Emery is reportedly keen to add to his squad over the summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery is reportedly keen to add to his squad over the summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Independent says Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists the Gunners are working to bring in “three or four” players before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, one of Frank Lampard’s first decisions as the new Chelsea boss will be whether to offer Willian a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge, the Express says. The Brazilian has one year remaining on his current deal but it is thought Barcelona could swoop in with a £30million offer for the 30-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jan Vertonghen: The Belgian defender is refusing to commit his long-term future to Tottenham, with his deal running out at the end of the season, the Sun reports.

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nicolo Zaniolo: Manchester United look to be ready to enter the race for the £25million-rated Roma midfielder but will face competition from Tottenham and Juventus, the Mirror reports.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coachNewcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coach

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Emery unable to convince ‘important’ Koscielny to join Arsenal tourEmery unable to convince ‘important’ Koscielny to join Arsenal tour

Solskjaer hopeful of De Gea dealSolskjaer hopeful of De Gea deal

Andreas PereiraArsenalBrendan RodgersDanny RoseHarry MaguireJan VertonghenLA GalaxyTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Liverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer frontLiverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

Steve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in ChinaSteve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in China

‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win

Neptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeagueNeptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeague


Lifestyle

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich will not let a day pass without his ritual dip in the sea, which he describes as the best anti-depressant ever, says Lorna Siggins.Taking the plunge has a depth of benefits

10% of women suffer from it worldwide.As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »