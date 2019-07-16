News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 06:27 AM

What the papers say

Leicester have promised Harry Maguire that he can leave if Manchester United or Manchester City fork out a world-record fee for a defender, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Foxes want between £80million and £90millon for the England centre-back, which would be higher than the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January last year, the paper adds.

Manchester United’s David De Gea is set to sign a new long-term contract worth £375,000-a-week when the side return from their pre-season tour, according to the Daily Mail. The new deal would make the 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his current contract, the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could reportedly sign a new deal to make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world (Martin Rickett/PA)
In other Red Devils news, the club are set to launch a concrete bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes over the next three weeks, the Independent claims. Approaches from Old Trafford have already been rebuffed by the Portuguese side, and United will likely have to bid well over £50million to land the 24-year-old, the paper adds. According to the Daily Mirror, Sporting want closer to £70million for their prized asset.

Leroy Sane is unlikely to leave Manchester City this summer as Bayern Munich have given up hope of completing a £100million deal for the winger, according to reports. The Daily Mail says reports in Germany suggest the Bundesliga champions have accepted the transfer will not happen this season.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are said to be sceptical about landing Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, the Daily Star says. United are said to be playing hardball and demanding £75million for the forward.

Players to watch

Neymar: The Brazilian forward has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave Paris St Germain. ESPN says he reaffirmed his feelings in a short meeting with sporting director Leonardo.

Sebastien Haller: West Ham are in talks to sign the forward from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to London’s Evening Standard. The Hammers are said to have targeted the £40million-rated striker after failing to land Maxi Gomez.

