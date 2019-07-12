News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 06:33 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United are confident a compromise can be reached with Leicester in their pursuit of Harry Maguire, according to The Sun. But they have dropped their interest in Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff after being quoted £50million for him.

The Mirror also says United have been quoted a £50million fee for Longstaff. They are reportedly ready to walk away from a potential deal for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has made only nine Premier League appearances and is yet to represent England at any age-group level, as they feel he is only worth  between £18m and £20m.

Manchester United target Steven Bergwijn is set to snub a move to Old Trafford and wait for Bayern Munich to make an offer, according to the Mail.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has blocked Rangers manager Steven Gerrard from signing Ryan Kent, the Express reports.

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Antoine Griezmann after finally activating his £170million release clause, says the Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Virgil Van Dijk: Barcelona enquired about the possibility of signing the former Celtic player from Liverpool, the Mirror reports. But they were quickly given short shrift by the Dutch defender’s representatives.

Bjorn Engels: Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is targeting the Belgian centre-back to boost his side’s defensive options, according to the Mail.

