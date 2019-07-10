News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 06:32 AM

What the papers say

The Mirror says Bournemouth expect Callum Wilson to sign a new four-year deal next week to ward off interest from West Ham. The England striker has been targeted as the Hammers look to be losing out to Valencia in the race for Celta Vigo marksman Maxi Gomez.

Manchester United have been given permission to speak to Mario Lemina over a potential move, according to the Express. Lemina, who has said he would be open to leaving Southampton, is said to be wanted by both United and Arsenal.

Southampton’s Mario Lemina is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal (Mark Kerton/PA)
Southampton’s Mario Lemina is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal (Mark Kerton/PA)

And United’s problems are said to be growing as Victor Lindelof’s agent hints the defender wants to join a “great European club”, according to The Telegraph. Lindelof’s agent has suggested the Swede could be open to a move amid interest from Barcelona.

Bayern Munich remain determined to sign Leroy Sane this summer, according to the Mirror. The Bundesliga champions have so far been scared off by Manchester City’s £90million valuation but the 23-year-old Germany winger is still expected to be a high-profile casualty of manager Pep Guardiola’s off-season surgery on his title-winning squad.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: The 26-year-old will be asked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay at Manchester United for one more year before quitting, The Sun says.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, wants Paul Pogba, left, to stay at Old Trafford for one more season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, wants Paul Pogba, left, to stay at Old Trafford for one more season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Christian Eriksen: The midfielder is due at Tottenham for training after his wish to leave brought no bids, according to the Guardian. The midfielder had reportedly said he wanted a new challenge.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Two people to appear in court over Emiliano Sala mortuary photographTwo people to appear in court over Emiliano Sala mortuary photograph

Former Arsenal midfielder Edu becomes club’s first technical directorFormer Arsenal midfielder Edu becomes club’s first technical director

Jay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West BromJay Rodriguez completes Burnley return from West Brom

Bruce odds have tumbled as Newcastle look for Benitez replacementBruce odds have tumbled as Newcastle look for Benitez replacement

ArsenalBayern MunichBournemouthCallum WilsonChelseaChristian EriksenLeroy SaneTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez excused from summer trip to ChinaWolves striker Raul Jimenez excused from summer trip to China

Tipperary ease into Munster U-20 Hurling finalTipperary ease into Munster U-20 Hurling final

The best moments from day eight at WimbledonThe best moments from day eight at Wimbledon

Out-of-tune Tyrone footballers have no excusesOut-of-tune Tyrone footballers have no excuses


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

I have been on antidepressants since I was 20. They have definitely helped with my mental health for the past eight years, but there is a downside: I have zero libido. Until now, this hasn’t been a problem, but I’ve met a man I want to have a fulfilling relationship with — and that includes sex. How do I get my desire back?I’ve lost my libido due to antidepressants

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »