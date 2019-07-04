Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Juventus are reportedly still keen on landing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. The Metro says reports in Italy suggest the Serie A side are eager to include a player in any potential deal. However, The Sun says reports in Spain suggest the Frenchman will hand in a transfer request at Old Trafford to let him join Real Madrid.

Leicester are closing in on a £40million club record deal for Youri Tielemans, the Daily Telegraph reports. The club have been in talks with Monaco for weeks as they bid to sign the Belgium international, who has impressed while on loan at the King Power Stadium, and it is understood the negotiations are nearing a positive conclusion, the paper says. Youri Tielemans is reportedly edging closer to signing permanently for Leicester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have been offered Barcelona’s Malcom but remain focused on landing Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mirror claims. The paper says Barcelona contacted the Gunners to see if they would be interested in a deal for their 22-year-old winger, but Arsenal are unwilling to move as they look to prise Zaha away from Crystal Palace.

West Ham have set a £40million price tag on striker Marko Arnautovic, The Sun says. The Austrian has handed in a second transfer request, but the Hammers will play hardball, the paper claims.

Chelsea have opened talks with Mason Mount over a new contract after he impressed while on loan at Derby last season, according to London’s Evening Standard. The club are confident the 20-year-old will commit his long-term future to the Blues and negotiations are expected to step up later in July, the paper adds.

Jack Stacey: Bournemouth have been eyeing up the Luton defender, according to the Daily Mail. The versatile 23-year-old scored four goals for Luton last season as they won promotion to the Championship and has also captured the attention of Celtic, the paper says.

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United are keen on signing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Sky Sports reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be eager to bolster his midfield options.

