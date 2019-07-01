News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 06:36 AM

Arsenal could be facing competition in their pursuit for Kieran Tierney, the Mail reports. Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a long-term admirer of the Celtic left-back and could threaten the Gunners’ £15million bid, the paper says.

Tottenham are near to completing the signing of Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Mail. The deal, worth up to £64million, would reportedly be a club record for Spurs, surpassing the £42million signing of Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele (Nigel French/PA)
However, the Mirror reports that it would be too soon to think the ink is dry on any deal, with Spurs yet to finalise personal terms with the 22-year-old. Citing reports in France, it says this could open the door for Manchester United to match their rival’s offer and possibly beat them to the midfielder’s signature.

Real Madrid are hoping to tempt Liverpool with the opportunity to sign Marco Asensio – if they can get Sadio Mane in return, the Express says. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be an admirer of Spanish international Asensio and now Real are apparently prepared to lose the 23-year-old if an exchange can be worked out for Senegal winger Mane.

Raphael Varane: Manchester United will need to be prepared to spend big if they want to land the Real Madrid ace, according to the Express. The Spanish Giants reportedly will not let the centre-back leave unless United are willing to meet his £430million buy-out clause.

John McGinn: Still with United, and the Red Devils are also targeting Aston Villa’s McGinn, the Sun reports. But if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to include the midfielder in his summer rebuild plans, the club will have to part with £50million, the paper says.

- Press Association

