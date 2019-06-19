Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Embattled star Gareth Bale has no chance of transferring from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, the 29-year-old’s agent has reportedly said. Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports “obviously, Gareth’s situation at Real hasn’t improved,” in comments carried by the Daily Mirror. And he acknowledged the Welshman and former Tottenham forward “could fit” in as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s revitalisation of Manchester United. “I think he could do very well – he is still one of the best players in the world, but it is very unlikely,” Barnett said.

Joachim Andersen‘s asking price of £31.2million was too high for Arsenal, but the Gunners’ loss may be Tottenham’s gain. The Sampdoria defender is viewed as a replacement for the Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld, according to the Daily Star. But the Danish 23-year-old is also reportedly being considered by Serie A clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

Liverpool are believed to be interested in England goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who is on the outer at Southampton. The 30-year-old was player of the season for the Saints in 2017-18, but lost his starting spot to Angus Gunn in 2019. The Reds will soon allow Simon Mignolet to leave and manager Jurgen Klopp is searching for a back-up custodian, the Evening Standard reports.

Norwegian teenager Oscar Bobb is about to be offered a contract by Manchester City, the Daily Mail says. The 15-year-old gained prominence at Lyn Oslo before his move to Portugal’s Porto was blocked, leading him to return to Norway to his current home at Valerenga. City first began talks with the midfielder in 2018.

Social media round-up

Man Utd fans happy for club to sell De Gea as Henderson shines for England U-21s https://t.co/qakWpqPSn5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 18, 2019

Real Madrid 'to offer Tottenham cash-plus-player' transfer deal for Eriksen https://t.co/NhsM9Nzkb4 pic.twitter.com/TQdFbFZEWo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 19, 2019

Players to watch

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is with the England Under-21s at Euro 2019 (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The 21-year-old Crystal Palace defender is a priority for Manchester United before they move on to other possibilities, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Andre Gomes: The Portuguese midfielder, 25, is close to leaving Barcelona for Everton for £22m, according to the Daily Mail.

- Press Association