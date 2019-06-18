News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 08:11 AM

What the papers say

Paul Pogba could reportedly be offered a huge new contract by Manchester United after the midfielder recently admitted it “could be time for a new challenge”. Juventus and Real Madrid are among the Frenchman’s potential suitors, but the Red Devils will only be prepared to let him leave for a much greater sum than the £89million they paid to secure his services from Juve in 2016, according to the Daily Mail.

The south of France will be the setting for a meeting this week between Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Derby manager Frank Lampard, The Sun reports. The rendezvous is planned for the billionaire’s yacht, which is anchored off St Tropez, where the pair will discuss Lampard’s return to the Blues. But Rams owner Mel Morris has said “we want to retain” Lampard “for the long term”, indicating Chelsea will have to pay handsomely to see the Stamford Bridge favourite return.

Frank Lampard has been tipped for a return to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Nikola Vlasic is said to have almost secured a permanent move from Everton to CSKA Moscow. The Croatia international was loaned to the Russian club last season, where he impressed by scoring eight goals in 31 games, including the winner in a Champions League match against Real Madrid. His agent Tonci Martic could not confirm an agreement had been reached but told the Daily Mirror the parties were “in talks and we are negotiating”.

Victory! ❤️💙

Just a year after selling defender Angelino, Manchester City are considering buying the 22-year-old back, The Sun reports.

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku: The 26-year-old has been told by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez that “he has to leave Manchester United”, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Joan Jordan: The Eibar midfielder, 24, could be heading to  London Stadium after West Ham said they were willing to pay his £13.4m release clause, Marca reports.

- Press Association

