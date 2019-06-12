Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Pep Guardiola’s contract will keep him at the Etihad until 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

If he can lift the Champions League trophy next season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering a sabbatical, the Daily Star reports. The Spaniard has signed a contract which will keep him at the Etihad until 2021, but the paper quotes an unnamed source saying the stresses of the job mean it is “inevitable he will have to take a step back”. City will reportedly target Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if Guardiola goes.

Talks have reportedly begun between Chelsea and Derby manager Frank Lampard. The Daily Mail says Lampard may return to Stamford Bridge after just one year with the Rams, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri apparently preparing to leave Chelsea for Juventus this week.

Manchester United have reportedly found a replacement for goalkeeper David De Gea, if the Spaniard leaves the club summer. The Independent says the Red Devils are looking at Ajax’s Andre Onana as their first choice, although Barcelona’s Jasper Cillesen has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have made contact over Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini and could pay his £27million transfer fee in instalments, according to reports. The Daily Mirror says reports in Italy suggest Pellegrini’s agent has already fielded a call from the Gunners.

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to extend his current deal at Liverpool until 2023, the Daily Mail says. His current deal will run out in three years, but he will agree to an additional one-year extension, the paper claims.

Social media round-up

Prem fixtures 'leaked' with Spurs vs Norwich first and Man Utd on Super Sunday https://t.co/BYpqgnByZJ — Sun Sport (@SunSport) June 12, 2019

Romelu Lukaku APOLOGISED to Steve Clarke after Belgian hitman helped shoot down Scotlandhttps://t.co/aLiIZBro2e pic.twitter.com/0vcHOAGq9O — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) June 11, 2019

Players to watch

Louie Barry: Barcelona are hoping to secure the services of the 15-year-old England Under-16 striker from West Brom, the Birmingham Mail reports.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United’s France striker is being closely courted by Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Spanish newspaper’s website says Real will do all they can to take Pogba from Old Trafford this summer.

- Press Association