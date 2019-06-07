News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 06:41 AM

What the papers say

Lucas Digne may be on his way out of Everton, with Tottenham looking for a deal which could see Danny Rose go in the opposite direction, the Daily Mirror says. Mauricio Pochettino was interested in the French defender when he left Barcelona, the paper adds.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have agreed a £130million fee for Eden Hazard, the Daily Mail says.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is in demand (Scott Heavey/PA)

Manchester United are to enter a tug of war with Juventus for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Daily Mirror. The Napoli and Senegal centre-back is among the top targets of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the paper adds.

United are also among a pack of three interested in bringing in Youri Tielemans for £40million, writes the Daily Mail. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Leicester from Monaco, with the Foxes and Tottenham also keen.

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe continues to be linked with a move to Champions League winners Liverpool, with Manchester United and Arsenal also keen on the £70m-rated man, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Yannick Carrasco: The Belgian midfielder is closer to leaving Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, with Arsenal keen on the 25-year-old, the Daily Mirror says.

Holland’s Matthijs De Ligt (Tim Goode/PA)

Matthijs De Ligt: The Dutch defender will move to either Paris St Germain or Barcelona, with Manchester United out of the running, according to Marca.

- Press Association

More on this topic

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

Troublemakers in Portugal are an embarrassment to England, says Southgate

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus not ruling out new Mamma Mia! film

Inventions go on show in Cork Institute of Technology

Danny RoseEden HazardKalidou KoulibalyLucas DigneMatthijs de LigtNicolas PepeTransfers

More in this Section

A closer look at the Women’s World Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga happy to bide his time in battle for Spain number one jersey

David Burke hoping Galway hurlers will bring their training ground form onto pitch against Kilkenny

Anisimova stuns defending champion Halep to reach French Open semi-finals


Lifestyle

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »