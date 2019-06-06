News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 09:31 AM

What the papers say

Real Madrid are keen on signing Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen but the Champions League finalists will be looking for bids north of £130million, according to the Daily Mirror. Eriksen only has a year left on his contract but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for a big fee.

Eden Hazard‘s move to Real Madrid has moved a step closer, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says the Spanish giants and Chelsea have agreed a transfer fee of £88.5million for the Belgium international.

Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United’s first summer signing is likely to be Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is currently representing Portugal at the Nations League finals, according to the Daily Star.

West Ham are still keen on signing Andre Gomes from Barcelona but if Everton pip the Hammers to the Portugal midfielder, they will turn their attention to Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden, reports the Daily Mirror.

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic (Dave Howarth/PA)

Slaven Bilic is likely to be named as the new manager of West Brom next week, reports the Daily Mirror. The former West Ham player and manager is a hot favourite to take over at the Hawthorns after the departure of Darren Moore in March.

David De Gea: Paris St Germain will step up their pursuit for the Manchester United goalkeeper after the Ligue 1 side waved goodbye to Gianluigi Buffon, reports the Daily Mail.

Phil Jagielka: The former Everton captain could be swapping Goodison for Celtic Park over the summer, the Sun says.

Ozan Kabak: Stuttgart face a battle to keep hold of the 19-year-old defender, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested, according to the Daily Express.

- Press Association

