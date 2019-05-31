Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid are set to make a fresh £106million bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in the next few days, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Spanish giants had an opening offer for the 28-year-old Belgian rejected in March but further talks are now expected to take place, the paper reports. Hazard conceded he was likely to have played his last game for Chelsea after scoring twice in their Europa League final victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as a replacement for Hazard, the Daily Mirror says. The Brazil international and former Liverpool player is seen as the man to fill Hazard’s boots and is the Blues’ number one target, the paper adds. Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement for Hazard at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Daily Express says reports in Spain suggest the Old Trafford club have put forward a “high” bid for the 24-year-old and are ready to offer lucrative transfer terms. Real Betis are also said to be chasing the France international.

Tottenham are expected to step up their pursuit of £60million-rated Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Daily Mirror. The 23-year-old Real Betis playmaker is understood to be interested in working with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, the paper reports, with the sides said to be locked in negotiations for the Argentinian. He is seen as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen, the paper adds.

Newly-promoted Aston Villa are considering bringing Gary Cahill back to the club to reunite with ex-Chelsea teammate John Terry, The Sun reports. The ex-England defender is available on a free transfer and Villa boss Dean Smith is considering signing him for the club’s return to the Premier League.

Leroy Sane: Manchester City have turned down a £70.7million offer from Bayern Munich for the winger, The Guardian reports. The German champions will now consider whether to make another bid, the paper adds, with Pep Guardiola said to be keen to keep the 23-year-old.

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City have reportedly tabled a 60million euro (£53million) bid for the Juventus full-back. Italian newspaper Tuttsport says the club are interested in signing the 25-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

