Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Chelsea worth up to £115million to bring Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu this summer, The Sun reports. Talks are said to have reached an agreement that will see the playmaker, 28, paid £400,000-a-week, according to the paper. The development comes after Real president Florentino Perez revealed he was hoping to bring the Belgium captain to the Spanish capital. Tonight’s Europa League final is expected to be Hazard’s last hurrah for the Blues. He earlier said victory would be the “perfect farewell” to Chelsea if he is to leave the club.

Chelsea could ramp up plans to bring in Frank Lampard if Maurizio Sarri heads back to Italy this summer, the Daily Mail reports. The former Blues captain has been anointed by some in the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, although they would like to see him get another year’s managing experience under his belt first, the paper says. If Chelsea miss out on silverware from their Europa League final clash with Arsenal it could expedite Sarri’s repatriation. Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso (left) is a Spurs target, according to reports (PA file)

Real Betis have demanded nearly £90million midfielder Giovani Lo Celso after spurning a £53million offer from Tottenham, the Daily Mail says. The Spanish side are insisting his £88million buyout clause is met, throwing a spanner in the work for Spurs, who are said to have been chasing the Argentinian 23-year-old since March. Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been monitoring the playmaker, according to reports.

Newcastle have been told they will have to pay 15million euros (£13.2m) for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, the Daily Mirror reports. German-born Vlachodimos played youth football for the national team up to under-21 level before switching to Greece in 2018. The Magpies are said to have made inquiries over the 25-year-old, who now has two senior international caps and was a conspicuous element of their Portuguese Primeira Liga-winning campaign.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Wilson: Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are in the race to sign Liverpool’s wantaway 22-year-old winger, the Daily Star reports.

Edimilson Fernandes: West Ham’s Swiss midfielder, 23, is set for an £8million move to Bundesliga side Mainz, The Sun reports.

- Press Association