NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 08:56 AM

What the papers say

Tottenham are hoping to sign Leeds starlet Jack Clarke, according to the Mail, with the club said to be lining up a £10million offer. The winger has caught the eye of a number of top-flight clubs after an impressive campaign in the Championship, with Spurs reportedly wanting to deter any competitors with an early bid.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier has reportedly attracted interest from overseas (John Walton/PA)

On the flip side, Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier could be heading for the exit door as the Mirror reports the north London club are preparing to consider offers for the 28-year-old this summer. The England international looks to be in high demand, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli both believed to be interested in making a move.

Wolves appear to be the frontrunners to land Porto striker Moussa Marega, according to the Mirror, as the club look to bolster their attacking options after a successful return to the top-flight, finishing in seventh this term. Leicester and West Ham are also said to be chasing the 28-year-old, whose contract includes a £30million release clause.

Burnley are closing in on long-admired defender Craig Dawson, The Sun says. Boss Sean Dyche has tracked the West Brom player for years, the paper says, and is now hopeful a £15million bid will bring the 28-year-old back to the Premier League.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Wilson: Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton all have their sights on the Liverpool winger, the Mirror reports. After an impressive loan spell at Derby, scoring 18 goals, the Welsh star has caught the attention of several clubs, with the Rams also said to be keen on extending their star man’s time at Pride Park.

Ivan Rakitic: Manchester United are trying to secure the signature of the Barcelona midfielder, according to the Daily Record, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer works on overhauling his squad in time for the new campaign.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Football or golf, Mark Travers happy to go it alone

More on this topic

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Emiliano Sala ‘left alone like a dog’, says father

Allez, allez, allez: Banter is out of tune

KEYWORDS

Atletico MadridHarry WilsonJack ClarkeKieran TrippierManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Ben Thornley: ‘There are many things I loved about Roy Keane’

Double joy for UCC and manager Healy with defeat over Ringmahon

FIFA scraps plans for 48-team World Cup in Qatar

Football or golf, Mark Travers happy to go it alone


Lifestyle

Plants you can pop on your patio for summer

A Question of Taste with Cormac Begley

Will Smith lets the Genie out of the bottle about Aladdin

New album of Rory Gallagher's music features unreleased tracks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »