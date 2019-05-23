Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Tottenham are hoping to sign Leeds starlet Jack Clarke, according to the Mail, with the club said to be lining up a £10million offer. The winger has caught the eye of a number of top-flight clubs after an impressive campaign in the Championship, with Spurs reportedly wanting to deter any competitors with an early bid. Tottenham Hotspur’s Kieran Trippier has reportedly attracted interest from overseas (John Walton/PA)

On the flip side, Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier could be heading for the exit door as the Mirror reports the north London club are preparing to consider offers for the 28-year-old this summer. The England international looks to be in high demand, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli both believed to be interested in making a move.

Wolves appear to be the frontrunners to land Porto striker Moussa Marega, according to the Mirror, as the club look to bolster their attacking options after a successful return to the top-flight, finishing in seventh this term. Leicester and West Ham are also said to be chasing the 28-year-old, whose contract includes a £30million release clause.

Burnley are closing in on long-admired defender Craig Dawson, The Sun says. Boss Sean Dyche has tracked the West Brom player for years, the paper says, and is now hopeful a £15million bid will bring the 28-year-old back to the Premier League.

Harry Wilson: Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton all have their sights on the Liverpool winger, the Mirror reports. After an impressive loan spell at Derby, scoring 18 goals, the Welsh star has caught the attention of several clubs, with the Rams also said to be keen on extending their star man’s time at Pride Park.

Ivan Rakitic: Manchester United are trying to secure the signature of the Barcelona midfielder, according to the Daily Record, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer works on overhauling his squad in time for the new campaign.

