NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 09:14 AM

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and seem confident of securing the 23-year-old’s signature in the summer, the Mirror reports. The Bundesliga side have increased their interest in the attacking midfielder as they search for replacements for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

View this post on Instagram

3 points 🤝 @manchesterunited @marcusrashford #mufc #daretocreate

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

With Paul Pogba seemingly open to leaving Manchester United this summer, the club have set their asking price at £138 million, according to the Daily Star. Having seen his game turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former club Juventus and Paris St Germain are said to have been keeping tabs on the France international.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could be up for grabs in the transfer window, the Mirror says. With one year left on his contract, Liverpool are reportedly considering making a swoop for the 23-year-old. But the Premier League runners-up could face competition from Bayern Munich, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

View this post on Instagram

Grande vitória que levanta a autoestima & nos da confiança para seguir em frente em busca do nosso objetivo , que é ganhar o doblete ... VISCA BARÇA 🔵🔴

A post shared by Malcom Filipe S. De Oliveira (@malcomoliveira_97) on

Barcelona’s Malcom has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Tottenham, the Sun reports, as the LaLiga champions reportedly look to cash in on the 22-year-old Brazilian. He arrived at the Nou Camp under a £36million deal but Barcelona are now said to be looking at ways to bring in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez (Richard Sellers/PA)

Maxi Gomez: Tottenham look like the frontrunners to snatch the Celta Vigo striker, the Mirror says, likely leaving West Ham and Liverpool disappointed.

Joao Felix: Manchester United look to be upping the ante in their bid for the Benfica star, with the Red Devils willing to pay a £105million release clause, Portuguese paper Record says.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Emiliano Sala ‘left alone like a dog’, says father

Allez, allez, allez: Banter is out of tune

Cross-channel hotseats never comfortable for Irish managers

Lampard believes Derby can turn tables on Leeds

KEYWORDS

Antoine GriezmannArjen RobbenBorussia DortmundLeroy SaneLiverpoolPaul PogbaPSG

More in this Section

FAI awaiting UEFA report on betting patterns around First Division game

Offaly sack Kevin Martin after 13-point loss to Westmeath

Noel Mooney: A shame shadow has been cast on good work of FAI

Avoiding the rough in search to secure Irish golfing growth


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m pregnant – should I tell my fiancé I’m not totally sure he’s the father?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »