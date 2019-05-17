NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 07:27 AM

Real Madrid are going to test Liverpool this summer with a huge bid for Mohamed Salah, the Metro reports. The Reds forward is reportedly on Zinedine Zidane’s shopping list following his 22-goal Premier League campaign. No figure has emerged yet, but the 26-year-old Egyptian, whose Anfield contract runs until 2023, is said to have a value in excess of £100million.

View this post on Instagram

Le tradizioni non sono un limite ⚪️⚫️ #bethestripes @adidasfootball #finoallafine

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on

Paulo Dybala wants to leave Serie A giants Juventus and his agent has tipped off Manchester United, the Daily Mirror reports. Having spent the season in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow the Argentine is said to want a move. Speculation has been growing over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a sale could raise the cash needed to bring in Dybala.

United could also get a £15million payday without lifting a finger, should Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mail reports. The sell-on clause is said to be contained in the contract signed when the Ivorian return to Selhurst Park from Old Trafford in 2015 for a fee of £6million. The 26-year-old has reportedly asked to be sold on this summer in hope he will play Champions League football next season.

West Ham are considering giving Andy Carroll a new contract, the Sun reports. The injury-blighted striker, 30, is due to become a free agent this summer, although the Hammers are said to be sympathetic to his setbacks. The paper says Carroll’s wages of around £100,000-a-week have cost the club around £31 million since he joined them for £15 million from Liverpool in 2013.

Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid’s Ghana midfielder, 25, has been linked with Manchester United by the MEN.

Luka Jovic: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Serbia striker, 21, is expected to move to Real Madrid for £52.4million, Sky Sports reports.

- Press Association

