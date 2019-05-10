NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 07:29 AM

What the papers say

Danny Rose, who helped his Tottenham side secure a spot in the Champions League final, is being eyed up by Paris St Germain according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says that Rose, who has 26 England caps, could leave Spurs if clubs offer the right price.

Manchester City have dialled back their interest in signing Portuguese forward Bruno Fernandes, according to the Sun. There was speculation earlier this week that the Sporting Lisbon man could move for £47million, but Guardiola has cooled on the move.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes was subject of transfer speculation (Nick Potts/PA)

Sheffield United, who will be playing Premier League football next season, are looking to land striker Stephane Bahoken from Angers, but will have to pay £8.5million, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Blades will also look to bolster their firepower with the signing of Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga, the Northern Echo reports.

Lloyd Kelly, capped three times for the England under-21 side, has caught the attention of Southampton, who will have to pay £15million for the Bristol City man, writes the Daily Mirror.

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: Manchester United will have to pay 100million euros (£86m) if they wish to land the Barcelona forward, reports AS.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is wanted (Nick Potts/PA)

Erkan Eyibil: Promotion hopefuls Aston Villa are looking at signing the 17-year-old from Mainz, according to Turkish Football.

Alvaro Morata: Atletico Madrid can have the Chelsea striker on loan for another season, but will have to pay 18million euros (£15.5m), AS says.

- Press Association

