Football rumours from the media

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 08:55 AM

What the papers say

Andre Gomes has been a regular for Everton this season after signing for the Toffees on a season-long loan from Barcelona, but the Goodison Park side will struggle to make the deal permanent, according to the Sun. Arsenal are said to be interested in the midfielder, alongside Roma and Inter Milan.

Mauricio Pochettino has identified a replacement for Toby Alderweireld if the defender leaves Spurs over the summer, with the Tottenham boss looking to land Freiburg defender Robin Koch, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea may look to cash in on Callum Hudson-Odoi over the summer, reports the Daily Mail. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are all interested in the winger who will shortly enter the final year of his current contract.

Newcastle are looking to bring in Swansea’s winger Daniel James over the summer, as Ayoze Perez looks to leave St James’s Park amid interest from Inter Milan and Napoli, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ben Gibson will look to leave Turf Moor after only appearing in one Premier League game for Burnley since signing from Middlesbrough, claims the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexis Sanchez: The Chile forward could be heading out of Manchester United and to Inter Milan over the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Joao Felix: Manchester City will look to sign the Portuguese forward if they can sell Gabriel Jesus, A Bola says.

Mexer: Rangers are close to sealing a move for the Rennes defender, the Herald reports.

- Press Association

